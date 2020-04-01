Cops seize masks worth ₹22.5L, 1 held

Cops seize masks worth ₹22.5L, 1 heldmumbai Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:56 IST
The Mumbai crime branch’s unit 10 arrested a 34-year-old woman from Kalwa in Thane on Wednesday for illegally stocking 90,000 three-ply surgical masks worth ₹22.5 lakh in Andheri. The arrested accused, Rinku Navin Thayyil, wife of a real-estate businessman, revealed the address where the masks were kept after her arrest. All seized masks will be hand over to various departments for use, said an officer.
