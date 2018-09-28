Cops take action against autos outside Kalyan station

The traffic police and Regional Transport Office officials have started cracking the whip on autorickshaws blocking the entrance of Kalyan railway station.

On Thursday, they checked 500 autorickshaws and fined 100 for flouting rules. Five autorickshaws were seized as they were illegal.

Hindustan Times, in its September 27 edition, reported about the menace and the inconvenience to commuters as the entrance to the station is always blocked by parked autos.

“We took action against those who did not have a permit and licence and also against those who were not following traffic rules,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, Kalyan.

The police took action against those who had parked autos haphazardly, blocked the entrances and not used auto lane.

“The entrance to the station was congestion-free today. Commuters had more space. The authorities should continue with such a drive regularly,” said Anand Patil, 40, who takes a train from Kalyan station to reach his workplace in Andheri.

This action by the traffic police was prompted by Kalyan station master PK Das’ letter highlighting the violating of norms by autorickshaw drivers.

“We have told auto drivers to not wait on the station road and use the lane dedicated for autos,” said Anil Deshmukh, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan.

The authorities also removed the vehicles illegal parked on station road. The traffic police have served notices to 70 shopkeepers on Durgadi bridge asking them to remove scrap vehicles parked outside their shops.

“We are also decongesting other roads by removing illegal parked vehicles as they lead to traffic snarls,” said Deshmukh

