Coronavirus lockdown: Cops to get a day off after working 2 days at a stretch

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:25 IST

The Mumbai Police, which has been on the front line since the lockdown started in Maharashtra, is in for relief as it was recently decided that junior officers and personnel will get a day off after working for two consecutive days.

“It is necessary to ensure that our men are physically and mentally fit to carry out all the necessary work during these testing times. All additional commissioners have been instructed to manage their staff carefully according to their strength,” said Mumbai Police commissioner, Parambir Singh.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said, “To provide physical and mental rest to police officers, we have temporarily changed their duty schedule and are giving them a day off after every shift. This has been started from zone 8.”

For example, if a constable is on duty from 7am to 7pm on Monday and Tuesday, he will get a day off on Wednesday.

Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police (west region), said, “We have changed the duty pattern during the lockdown for all police stations of zones 8, 9, and 10 so that police officers and other personnel get adequate rest.”

Dilip Sawant additional commissioner of police (north region), said, “I have strictly asked senior officers at each police station to rotate the staff deployed at check posts every three hours.”

To ensure the safety of police personnel and their families, senior officers have decided to provide essential commodities exclusively for police lines. “We have invited vegetable vendors and also tied up with grocery shops that will bring the essentials to police colonies. This has been done to ensure that the officers and their families are safe,” said Sawant.