Coronavirus lockdown: Online fest keeps society connected

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:23 IST

More than 1,500 enthusiastic residents of a complex in Kandivli participated in a day-long online singing competition on Saturday. The competition was part of ‘Go Corona Fest’, a series of online events held during the Covid-19 shutdown, to keep residents of Orchid Suburbia CHS entertained and connected.

Since the lockdown was imposed, the entire society has been participating in daily online competitions and events using a common social media platform to upload their entries.

From essay writing, poetry, painting, mask making, science projects, spelling bee to cooking with family, almost 2,500 residents across 685 flats of the housing society have participated in the fest. Awards in the form of coupons and prizes are given to daily winners.

“The lockdown is a stressful period for everyone, especially children. The idea is to not only reduce panic but also develop a strong sense of community involvement,” said P Patwardhan, chairman of the society.

Additionally, residents gather at their balconies every day between 6.30pm and 6.45pm to ring bells, chant mantras and clap their hands, wishing good health for each other. A section of residents is also using the social media platform to organise community yoga and Zumba classes.

Alongside community entertainment, the society has taken numerous measures to keep residents safe and curb the spread of Covid-19. Residents use matchsticks for lift operations and have been carrying out weekly cleaning using disinfectants across all common areas. “All common surfaces are cleaned using a disinfectant solution,” said Mahesh Binani, a resident.

Volunteers provide essentials for residents, and cater to any requirements for senior citizens since entry for domestic help has been restricted. “Security staff are provided sanitisers, masks, and daily essentials,” said Binani. “Maids and cooks are only allowed for houses with senior citizens and pregnant women.”