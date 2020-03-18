e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Citizens above 40, ailing from chronic illnesses, are most at risk, say doctors

Coronavirus outbreak: Citizens above 40, ailing from chronic illnesses, are most at risk, say doctors

mumbai Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:33 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
After a 64-year-old man became the city’s first coronavirus victim on Tuesday, doctors have appealed to citizens above 40 years suffering from chronic illnesses to opt for home quarantine, as they are most vulnerable to the infection.

In Maharashtra, of the total 41 patients admitted for the virus, almost 60% are between 40 and 65 years. According to the Centers for Disease Control, older adults, especially those suffering from chronic medical conditions such as heart ailments, respiratory illnesses, diabetes and lung diseases are most at risk, as the infection can aggravate suddenly in them and lead to complications.

“As we age, our immune system weakens. This makes us more vulnerable to infections of all types. Any additional challenge to the body can do more damage,” said Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant, internal medicine, Global Group of Hospitals. “People above 40, especially those suffering from chronic illness, should get quarantined at home until the situation improves,” she added.

According to doctors, the activation of the immune system in older people causes a condition in which too many chemicals are produced in the body to fight against infection. This may result in acute inflammatory reactions and failure of organs, which can prove fatal. “The virus can cause inflammation of airways in patients suffering from respiratory conditions such like acute asthma,” said Dr Om Srivastava, epidemiologist. “Elevated blood sugar levels in those suffering from diabetes also provide a more ideal environment for viruses to thrive,” he added.

According to a study conducted by international science journal Lancet on 99 coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, 51% had comorbidities (pulmonary ailments, diabetes, blood pressure and cancer), while 40% suffered from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

