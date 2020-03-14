Coronavirus outbreak: College events called off

mumbai

With the rise in cases of coronavirus, some top higher education institutes have called off or deferred their annual convocation ceremonies.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Thursday deferred their convocation ceremonies for an unspecified time. The move, said officials, is keeping in mind the concerns over the coronavirus, to avoid any large gatherings on campus.

“In line with the advisories issued by the health ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO), we have urged our students to avoid travelling and large gatherings to mitigate the spread of the COVID 19. The decision to defer the convocation ceremony has been taken to avoid putting our students, staff and their families at risk,” said Fr P Christie SJ, director, XLRI. At least 520 students were supposed to receive their diplomas at the convocation scheduled on March 21.

The IIM-A, which had scheduled the annual convocation ceremony for March 21, has now decided to cancel the event altogether. “The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the institute,” said a spokesperson for the Institute.

Both institutes have not yet decided or announced when the event will everyday be held, if at all.

Meanwhile, late on Thursday, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) decided to suspend all classes and events on campus until March 31, 2020. The institute has also informed all students to avoid any mass gatherings on campus until further notice.