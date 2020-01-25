e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus precautionin Mumbai: 2 of 3 quarantined test negative

Coronavirus precautionin Mumbai: 2 of 3 quarantined test negative

mumbai Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:22 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

A 61-year-old Nalasopara resident, who recently returned from Hong Kong and developed cold-like symptoms, similar to those caused by the new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was on Friday afternoon quarantined at the isolation facility at the municipal Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Chinchpokli, bringing the total number of quarantined people in the city to three.

The samples of two of them that were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune have tested negative for the coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, will keep them in the hospital until they consult with epidemiologists.

The 61-year-old man landed in Mumbai on January 9. Public health officials have been checking on him over the phone since then. On Thursday, two people, who recently returned from China and developed flu-like symptoms, were admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus that has killed at least 26 people in China, most of them in Wuhan in Hebei province.

“One sample has been found negative, while the other one sample was found positive for Rhinovirus which is a form of viral infection. We are yet to decide if we will discharge them. We have to consult with experts as this virus has an incubation period of 12 days. So, after further examination and investigation, we will take a call on it,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC.

The health ministry tweeted: “ICMR-NIV Pune has informed that 4 samples (2 from Mumbai, 1 each from B’luru & Hy’bad) have tested NEGATIVE for nCoV. One of Mumbai patients has tested positive for Rhinovirus, one of the routine common cold virus.”

One of the two admitted on Thursday is a 31-year-old marketing professional from Nalasopara, who had complained of body ache and cold two days after returning to Mumbai from Foshan, China on January 21. Although she did not have any symptoms when she landed, she was in touch with public health officials on the telephone. On January 23, when she developed symptoms, she was moved to the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, where the BMC has a 10-beded isolation ward. This ward was used during the Ebola virus outbreak. The Kasturba Gandhi Hospital is planning to increase the number of beds in the isolation ward by five, as they are expecting more patients.

Public health officials said the other patient at the facility was a 36-year-old man from Kalyan, an information technology professional, who had travelled to Guangzhou in China on January 16, when he already had cold and fever. He had been in contact with Indian public health officials over the phone. After taking medicines, his condition improved, but on January 22, when he landed in Mumbai, his body temperature was still high, so he was quarantined as a precaution.

As part of the isolation regime, the hospital has prohibited family members from visiting. A relative of the 31-year-old marketing professional said, “Within one day of returning from China, she ran a temperature and complained of tiredness. She took over-the-counter medicines, which helped control the fever, but she still had cold. Health officials counselled us on the need to quarantine, so we agreed.”

Coronavirus symptoms are similar to cold – fever, cough and breathlessness. For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and more serious respiratory tract illness such as pneumonia or bronchitis. There are currently no vaccines against the infection or treatment for illnesses caused by it. Three other residents of Maharashtra, who returned from Wuhan recently, have been kept under observation.

“All of them are from Pune. They don’t have any symptoms, but we are doing telephonic follow-ups,” said Dr Archana Patil, additional director of health services, State Family Welfare Bureau. “No one has been admitted or quarantined in Pune.”

Doctors have advised people not to panic and consult doctors immediately if they have visited China or came in contact with anyone who had recently been to the country. “There is no need to panic, but we recommend a healthy diet, wearing masks in crowded places and seeing a clinician if you have any of these symptoms,” said Rahul Tambe, senior consultant, internal medicine, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

top news
Virus footprint grows; 11 isolated across India
Virus footprint grows; 11 isolated across India
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News