Coronavirus: Rise in unnecessary pet vaccination

mumbai

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 01:10 IST

Even though experts have said there is no evidence of pet animals contracting the coronavirus, pet owners are

getting the influenza vaccine for their animals. There are also reports of people abandoning pets.

The Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) in Parel, a non-profit veterinary hospital recognised by the state, said there was sudden panic among owners, despite advisories by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), World Health Organization (WHO) and World Organisation for Animal Health clarifying that dogs, cats or other pets were not a risk.

“The current spread of Covid-19 is a result of human-to-human transmission. To date, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease,” the advisories read.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, two cases of pet dogs being abandoned by their owners have been reported from Goregaon and Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s animal

control division said they received similar complaints, but did not have a number of cases yet.

“From an average of 50 people per week, we have witnessed a 30% rise in pet owners rushing for vaccination requests,” said Lt Col Dr. JC Khanna, chief executive officer in charge, BSPCA. “It has been brought to our notice that pet owners are leaving their animals to stray without proper food, water or shelter due to spread of Covid-19,” said Dr OP Chaudhary, chairman, AWBI.

Last week, confusion over billboard advertisements across Mumbai featuring a picture of a dog and a cat and advising people to ‘avoid unprotected contact with live wild and farm animals’ in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus resulted in distress calls to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. PETA India has issued an urgent advisory clarifying that dogs and cats were not a risk.

B Shaikh, deputy commissioner, Maharashtra centre for disease control (looking over Covid-19 concerns), said the billboards were removed.

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation (Fiapo) said posters and

hoardings along with the photographs of animals were

still being put up across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“Due to this false news, many societies are relocating dogs and cats,” said Vijay Rangare, activist, Fiapo India.