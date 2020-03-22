e-paper
Coronavirus update: Urban areas in Maharashtra under curfew from tomorrow, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said not more than five people will not be allowed to assemble at a place under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

mumbai Updated: Mar 22, 2020 19:14 IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders in all urban areas of Maharashtra from Monday as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus after the state reported its second Covid-19 linked death and 10 new cases.

Uddhav Thackeray said not more than five people will not be allowed to assemble at a place under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The chief minister said essential service, including banks, stock exchanges, vegetable markets, milk supply, etc, will continue but all public transport and buses will be shut down.

Only 5% of staff will be allowed in all government offices, Thackeray said. Only government employees deployed for essential services will be able to travel in these buses.

The 63-year-old man died at a private hospital in Mumbai late on Saturday and the number of infected people in Maharastra climbed to 74, with 10 new cases in Mumbai, according to officials.

“Patient positive case of Covid-19 had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to death,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s public health department said in a release.

This is the second Covid-19 related death in Maharashtra and Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have reported one fatality each before this. Bihar also reported that a 38-year-old man has died after contracting the disease.

The rise in the Covid-19 cases comes on a day millions of people kept themselves at the homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed or a Janta Curfew to check the spread of the deadly virus.

