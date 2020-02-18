Corporators slam BMC over state of gardens in city

mumbai

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:51 IST

Members of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Tuesday referred back a proposal seeking maintenance of city’s open spaces. Corporators across party lines slammed the civic administration for poor maintenance and shoddy work of gardens in the city and said that the proposed contractors should have experience in horticulture.

The proposal sought to appoint contractors to maintain around 390 gardens across 24 wards.

Leader of the House Vishakha Raut said, “ The administration is yet to finalise the open spaces policy, which must be addressed before clearing this proposal.”

A senior official from the gardens department said, “We will have to revise the proposal and figure out how to continue maintenance till then.”