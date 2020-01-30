‘Corporators’ views not considered in open spaces policy’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:09 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) open spaces policy,which is still in the making, is being opposed by corporators who stated that only the views of citizens and activists were taken into consideration for the policy. The corporators slammed the policy in the improvement committee of the civic body on Wednesday.

Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi said, “Such major policy-making should have our representation too.” Chandrashekar Chore, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The policy will eventually be sent to committees and a general body comprised of corporators for the final nod.” Meanwhile, a BJP corporator alleged that about 2.90 lakh square feet of open space is yet to be handed over to the civic body. Abhijeet Samant, a BJP corporator, said, “There are three such hotels, one of which is J W Marriott, which have encroached upon a major chunk of land.”

A spokesperson from J W Marriott said, “We are compliant with all local laws, other than that we do not wish to make any further comments.”