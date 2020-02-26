e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Council passes bill to make Marathi must in all schools

Council passes bill to make Marathi must in all schools

mumbai Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Marathi is all set to become a compulsory language in schools across all boards in Maharashtra, as the legislative Council unanimously passed a bill on it on Wednesday.

This means Marathi will become mandatory in all Central board schools, including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), International Baccalaureate (IB) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) too.

The bill makes it compulsory for all schools in Maharashtra teaching students in Hindi, English and other regional languages to have Marathi in its curriculum for students from Class 1 to 10. Anyone defying this law will have to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Marathi will be introduced in Class 1 and 6 from the coming academic year (2020-21) in a phased manner. Anyone who is currently studying in Class 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 will not be affected.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made the speech in the Council, calling himself fortunate to table such a bill during his tenure. “It was imperative for my generation to preserve this language for the future generation. Marathi has a glorious history, tradition and culture and the time has come to embrace it,” said Thackeray. “My sons went to English-medium schools, but speak excellent Marathi.”

The bill has been drafted along the lines of enactments made by southern states namely Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, which have made regional languages compulsory.

The bill stated that many schools tend to keep Marathi as an optional subject, while some minority schools do not teach Marathi at all. Hence this bill was tabled to correct the anomaly.

It will now be presented before the Assembly and after its passage in the lower house, will be sent to the Governor for his assent. Following this, a notification will be issued to make it a law.

Opposition leader in the legislative council Pravin Darekar said, “We should crack down on schools not following this order and there should be no compromise on adopting the language.”

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says ‘no need to panic’
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says ‘no need to panic’
‘Central govt ‘s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
‘Central govt ‘s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News