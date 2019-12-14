e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Couple drives away with taxi after driver stops at Mumbra

mumbai Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:51 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

An unidentified couple allegedly stole a taxi in Mumbra on Thursday. They hired a private cab, saying that they wanted to go to hospital urgently.

Later, when the driver stopped to answer nature’s call, the couple drove away with the car. The traffic police of Mumbra have tightened the patrolling in the area. Abid Ahemad, 39, lodged a complaint with the police.

He told the police that a couple approached him in Mumbra and requested him to take them to Mulund as there was a medical emergency. Police inspector Arun Kshirsagar said, “Later when Ahemad stopped near Parsik area between Kalwa and Mumbra, the couple fled with his car. We have also filed an FIR under IPC section 379.”

Mumbra traffic police recently caught Jahirul Kanche, 29, who would allegedly extort money from truck and taxi driver at night, posing as a traffic cop.

top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News