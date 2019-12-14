Couple drives away with taxi after driver stops at Mumbra

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:51 IST

An unidentified couple allegedly stole a taxi in Mumbra on Thursday. They hired a private cab, saying that they wanted to go to hospital urgently.

Later, when the driver stopped to answer nature’s call, the couple drove away with the car. The traffic police of Mumbra have tightened the patrolling in the area. Abid Ahemad, 39, lodged a complaint with the police.

He told the police that a couple approached him in Mumbra and requested him to take them to Mulund as there was a medical emergency. Police inspector Arun Kshirsagar said, “Later when Ahemad stopped near Parsik area between Kalwa and Mumbra, the couple fled with his car. We have also filed an FIR under IPC section 379.”

Mumbra traffic police recently caught Jahirul Kanche, 29, who would allegedly extort money from truck and taxi driver at night, posing as a traffic cop.