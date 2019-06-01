Court acquits 29-year-old held for 2013 accident

The Kurla metropolitan court acquitted a 29-year-old man who was arrested for knocking down a biker with his tempo in 2013. The court observed that neither the tempo, nor the bike, were damaged in the accident. The court further said that the police had failed to state the accused’s connection with the tempo in the alleged accident.

As per the prosecution, in September 2013, Vishnu Kshirsagar, 44, was crossing Sion Hospital, when a speeding tempo hit his bike. He suffered leg injuries in the incident, after which, Puransingh Rathod, the driver, was arrested for rash driving and causing grievous hurt.

Kshirsagar told the court that the tempo driver had got down from the vehicle after the incident, but fled soon after. However, the court noted that Kshirsagar had no occasion to see the tempo or its driver.

The defence had also submitted an accident report, which showed there was no damage to the tempo. The court said that the report creates suspicion on any collision. The court also noted that the accident occurred during the rainy season when the “road was damp” and it cannot be ruled out that the bike could have possibly skidded.

