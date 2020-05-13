e-paper
Court allows terror accused to see mother's funeral through video call

Court allows terror accused to see mother’s funeral through video call

mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 00:54 IST
Charul Shah
The sessions court on Tuesday allowed Faisal Mirza, booked for conspiring to carry out terror attacks in various places in Gujarat, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh to attend his mother’s funeral through a video call.

Mirza’s lawyer Arshad Shaikh had on Tuesday morning approached the special court to direct the prison authorities to make necessary arrangements for him to attend the funeral of his mother who passed away on Tuesday morning.

The court after hearing the plea directed the prison authorities to arrange a video call for Mirza. The court has further directed the prison authorities to submit a report for the same.

Mirza, a 32-year-old electrician and resident of Jogeshwari, was allegedly in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials said his association with the terror outfit that carried out November 26, 2008, attack on Mumbai became stronger when he went to Sharjah and later Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mirza was arrested by Maharashtra ATS in May 2018. He was allegedly planning to kill several leading politicians, film personalities, and also conduct a series of bomb explosions in various cities.

