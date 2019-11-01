Court refuses bail to man who forced wife to have sex with others

mumbai

The sessions court recently refused to grant bail to a captain in the Merchant Navy who was booked for forcing his wife to have physical relations with other men and filming it. The court relied on emails exchanged between the couple which reflected demands made by the accused.

“The printouts of the emails filed on record by the intervener/informant, prima facie show the perverse nature of accused No 1 [husband]. Though, he being the husband of the informant, would compel her to have sexual intercourse with other unknown persons, which is absolutely immoral,” the court observed while rejecting the bail application.

As per the case filed by the wife, the couple married in 2009 and have a son. They stayed with the accused’s parents until they moved out on their own in 2015. The woman alleged that after they moved out, a couple would visit them often. One day, when the couple visited them, the accused made the complainant drink alcohol until she was in a semi-conscious state. She alleged that her husband then asked the other man to have sex with her.

The accused recorded the sexual abuse and later began blackmailing her with the video. The woman alleged that if she would resist his “sex fantasy”, he would threaten to post the video on social media sites. The woman alleged that he later arranged for other men to sleep with her on several occasions and would film the acts.

In February 2019, when the accused assaulted her for refusing to fulfil his demands, the woman approached the police and registered a case against him. According to the case documents, the couple had filed for divorce in December 2018. During the investigation, the police recovered emails exchanged between the couple, in which the accused allegedly made demands of a sexual nature and threatened the woman.

At the court hearing, the accused pleaded that the parents of his wife were influential and were trying to implicate him in a false case. He alleged that the woman had created a false account on a social networking site on his name. He claimed that his wife had indulged in extramarital relations with other men when he was out on duty at sea. The court, however, discarded his defence and observed that the offence committed is serious and the accused did not deserve to get bail.

