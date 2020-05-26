e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Court rejects pre-arrest bail of doc booked for sexually abusing Covid-19 patient

Court rejects pre-arrest bail of doc booked for sexually abusing Covid-19 patient

mumbai Updated: May 26, 2020 21:25 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a 33-year-old doctor, booked for sexually abusing a Covid-19 patient. The doctor is employed with a private hospital and was posted at a special ward for coronavirus patients.

As per the complaint lodged with Agripada police station, on May 2, the accused allegedly misbehaved and sexually abused a 44-year-old male patient at an ICU ward.

The patient, however, made a written complaint to the hospital administration after which the doctor was asked to give a written explanation. Later, the administration approached the Agripada police against the doctor.

The doctor, who is put under quarantine, in his explanation to the hospital said that he had just responded to the sexual advances of the patient and the allegations of sexual abuse were false.

The court refused to accept his defence and rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

