Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: In Dharavi, 11 more test positive for coronavirus, tally rises to 71

Covid-19: In Dharavi, 11 more test positive for coronavirus, tally rises to 71

Maharashtra’s number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections crossed 3,000 on Thursday after 165 new cases were recorded since Wednesday night.

mumbai Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A medical screening organized for the residents of Shastri nagar slums in Dharavi, during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

After 11 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Mumbai’s slum area Dharavi’s tally rose to 71, with 8 deaths reported so far.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the 11 new cases were reported from Mukund Nagar, two each from Social Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, and one each from Sai Raj Nagar, Transit camp and Ramji Chawl localities of Dharavi.

Dharavi, house to nearly 15 lakh people in shanties, is one of the largest slum areas in Asia.

Providing a slim glimmer of hope, Maharashtra did not record new deaths till Thursday afternoon.  



The total number of cases in the state touched 3,081 four days after it crossed the 2,000-mark on April 13. The state has recorded 187 deaths so far.

