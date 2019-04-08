Crackdown on drug peddlers in Bandra: Three held in two weeks

The Bandra police have stepped up the crackdown on local drug peddlers in the past two weeks following several complaints from residents. In the past two weeks, they have arrested three peddlers, including wanted accused Rajju Ustad Shaikh, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Several citizens have been approaching the Bandra police about instances of drug abuse in the open, especially near Mount Mary Church and Bandra Talao. “I had asked the locals of the area that in order to prevent their children from getting into substance abuse, they should inform the police if they see anyone doing drugs or selling the same,” said Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station, adding that local residents supported them in locating offenders.

An officer said they have increased patrolling in the areas from where complaints are being received. “Our detection team activated their human intelligence network in the area to nab the peddlers who supply drugs to youngsters in Bandra (West),” said the officer, who did not wish to be named.

The police said there were wanted peddlers, such as Shaikh, who had been under their radar for a while, and the locals helped in locating them. Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police, west region, said, “Efforts were made by the local police station to curb the issue in the area. We have been able to arrest several peddlers in Bandra (West).”

More peddlers from the area are likely to be arrested with the cooperation of locals, Anavkar added.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 12:22 IST