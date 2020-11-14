Crowd management the key for Thane civic body this Diwali

mumbai

The Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a team to ensure crowd management in Thane market during the festival. Moreover, mobile testing vehicles for Covid are also set up at various locations in aid of those who come for shopping.

Naupada area is known for its Diwali fervour and many locals come over for shopping along the streets of Ram Maruti Road. Keeping this in mind, the shopkeepers have also implemented various precautionary measures and strict social-distancing norms.

Rasik Chedda, chairman, Ram Maruti Road Shopkeepers Association, said, “Every shop has a sanitizer at the entrance. Only a limited number of people are allowed to enter these shops at a time. However, the shopkeepers are responsible for any crowd gathering outside the shops as well. All social-distancing norms have been shared with the shopkeepers and masks are compulsory for those inside the shops as well as the customers.”

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is making time-to-time announcements across the market area to create awareness regarding social-distancing norms, lesser crowd and the need to wear mask at all times.

“If there are any complaints related to crowd management, we will send a team to disperse the crowd gathered at the market areas. Moreover, our mobile Covid testing units set up inside the Thane Municipal Transport buses are also active in these areas keeping in mind the festive shopping crowd. Currently, the situation in Thane city is very much under control,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

Unlike previously, the streets in Naupada are not decked up for the festive season. Neither was any special cleaning work initiated by the corporation.

“We already had started a sanitization drive wherein each ward had to focus on the cleanliness within their precincts. Various visits and checks were made to ensure that the cleanliness drive was implemented and followed across the city. However, apart from that no special cleaning or lighting was done for Diwali as they have been done in the previous years in Thane as the pandemic is still prevailing,” said a senior officer from TMC.

Shoppers do not find Thane markets having the same festive charm like the previous years, “Although shops have reopened and well lit up, the decorations and festive mood across the city are missing. The shopping crowd is back on the streets but everything seems a bit low key with so many rules to be followed. Most shops are ensuring that only few customers visit them to maintain social-distancing rules,” said Kanchana Sinha, 44, resident of Teen Hath Naka, Thane.