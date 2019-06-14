CSMT commuters to get prepaid taxi stand near P D’Mello Road

Train passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) may soon be able to take prepaid black-and-yellow taxis from the exit towards P D’Mello Road.

The Central Railway (CR) is planning to build a taxi stand near platform number 18.

The aim of the project is to cater to local train commuters as well as outstation passengers. “The idea behind having the taxi stand is to give better access to passengers arriving at the terminus [from the P D’Mello Road side]. Currently, outstation passengers have to go all the way to the other side for taxis. Now, they will be able to board taxis directly from the P D’Mello entrance,” said a senior CR official.

Earlier this year, the zonal railway had conducted an audit of the terminus to determine methods to advance safety, security and passenger amenities inside and outside the station building. The audit revealed that there was a requirement for a taxi stand and emergency entry and exit points inside the station premises.

Accordingly, emergency entry and exit points for the terminus will be identified along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said the official.

Central Railway had recently shut many entry and exit points at the terminus after the audit report.

The zonal railway also plans to conduct a similar audit at Thane railway station.

