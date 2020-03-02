Dahanu locals oppose Vadhavan port; CM promises discussion before decision

mumbai

After the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, another flashpoint between the Centre and Maharashtra government could be the proposed Vadhavan port in Dahanu, Palghar district. Following opposition to the project, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday assured locals that the government would discuss the plan with all stakeholders before deciding whether to give up the land required for the ₹65,000-crore port project.

Representatives from the Vadhavan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti met Thackeray on February 28 to formally register their opposition to the project as it would affect their livelihood. The delegation, led by Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit of the Shiv Sena, apprised the CM that the fishing industry and the dye-making business in the villages of Vadhvan and Chinchani would be affected by the proposed port.

“The chief minister has assured the committee that once the proposal comes from the Centre to the state, [the Maharashtra government] will engage with all stakeholders and then decide. He said that if there is opposition from the locals, the positive and negatives [of the project] will have to be studied,” said Gavit.

On February 5, the Central government had cleared a proposal to build a port at Vadhavan as it has a natural draft of about 20 metres, to handle modern container vessels.

Gavit said around 17 villages will be affected by the project as 5,000 acres of land is to be acquired.

“Fishing is a major source of livelihood for these locals. It will be affected by the port. Not just in Vadhavan, but fishermen from Naigaon-Vasai region will also be affected indirectly. Besides, almost all the houses in these villages have dye-makers. These houses will [have to] go to make way for bigger roads and other infrastructure. The locals have opposed the project,” Gavit said.

Previously, the Shiv Sena had backed the locals of Dahanu region from where the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is expected to pass. Even before the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government came to power, the party had questioned the project by the Centre.