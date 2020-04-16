Dawoodi Bohra women stitch masks for essential services workers

mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:55 IST

Around 80 women from the Dawoodi Bohra community are sewing face masks from home at 20 places across the city and distributing it to essential service workers. In India, around 900 such women are working across 500 centres. Most of these women stitch burkhas or other items of clothing for the community.

After masks were made compulsory, the Union health ministry has said that home-made masks can be used in areas other than quarantine or isolation zones.