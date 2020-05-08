e-paper
Death of migrants in train accident heart-wrenching: Sharad Pawar

Death of migrants in train accident heart-wrenching: Sharad Pawar

These workers, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were walking to their villages and slept off on the rail tracks out of exhaustion when they were run over by a goods train.

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 13:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday termed the death of 16 migrant workers in the Aurangabad train accident as heart-wrenching.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday termed the death of 16 migrant workers in the Aurangabad train accident as heart-wrenching and said the Centre must work closely in unison with state governments to ensure labourers reach their homes safely.

His party colleagues, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, also expressed shock over the deaths of migrant workers in the train accident which took place in the early hours of Friday near Karmad in Aurangabad district.

These workers, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were walking to their villages and slept off on the rail tracks out of exhaustion when they were run over by a goods train, an official said.

He said all of them were employed in a steel manufacturing plant in Jalna, a district adjoining Aurangabad in central Maharashtra.

Pawar said the issue of migrants walking back to their native places must be looked into seriously and all necessary steps be taken for their safe journeys.

News of migrants losing their lives in the Aurangabad railway accident is heart-wrenching. Issue of migrants walking on foot to go back to their hometowns must be looked into seriously and all necessary steps must be taken for their safe travel, Pawar tweeted.

Central Government must work closely in unison with the state governments to ensure that these migrants reach their homes safely. My Condolences to families of the deceased, may their souls rest in peace, he added.

The former Union minister said contractors/employers should take care of workers from the unorganised sector if the latter are leaving towns fearing loss of jobs.

The state governments too should form flying squads to take care of their (workers) needs consistently. The Centre and state governments should come together and solve the problem immediately, he said on the micro-blogging site.

Deshmukh, in his message, said the entire state is part of the grief of the kin of the deceased workers.

The accidental deaths of 16 workers, who worked in Jalna, in Aurangabad at dawn on Friday is quite shocking for the entire Maharashtra.

Entire Maharashtra is part of the grief of the family of the workers. Prayers to God for giving peace to the souls of the deceased and courage to their kin, Deshmukh tweeted.

Water Resources Minister Patil said the news of the tragedy has left him numb.

Worker brothers, the government is making all efforts (to help you) reach your villages. Please do not travel risking your lives, Patil urged on Twitter.

NCP MP Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the accident.

Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of 16 Migrant workers in Aurangabad early this morning in a Train Accident. My Heartfelt Condolences, the Parliamentarian said on the micro-blogging site.

