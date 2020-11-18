e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Despite dip in daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s share stays same

Despite dip in daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s share stays same

The region’s daily case count was 791 of the total 2,535 cases reported in the state on November 16 (31.2%), showed the data released by the state health department

mumbai Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 00:21 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Healthcare workers collect swab samples of residents at a testing centre in Thane.
Healthcare workers collect swab samples of residents at a testing centre in Thane. (HT File )
         

Even though the number of daily Covid-19 cases has reduced in the state over the past month, the contribution of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai and surrounding areas, to the daily tally remained the same. The MMR continues to be the most affected region in Maharashtra.

Of the total 11,447 cases reported on October 16, as many as 3,630 cases were reported from the MMR (31.7% of the day’s tally). The region’s daily case count was 791 of the total 2,535 cases reported in the state on November 16 (31.2%), showed the data released by the state health department.

MMR comprises nine municipal corporations, including Mumbai and the rural areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The region has also reported 607,073 cases, the maximum count, among all regions till November 16.

Pune region follows MMR in terms of daily case count. On November 16, it recorded 560 cases, the second-highest contribution to cases in the state. It is also the second most-affected area after MMR with 439,364 cases, as of November 16.

It comprises five municipal corporations, including Pune and rural areas of Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

“There is a decline in cases and we have been observing it in all the areas of the state. MMR is also reporting less than 1,000 cases but it continues to contribute the maximum number of cases as compared to rest of the regions,” said a health official, wishing not to be named.

On November 9, the state recorded 2,535 cases, the lowest number since June 16 when 2,701 cases were reported.

