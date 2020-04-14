Dharavi’s Covid-19 case count touches 55

mumbai

With six new Covid-19 cases, the count of Dharavi, the largest slum in India, reached 55, making it an emerging hotspot in the city. Meanwhile, the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed G-South ward, which covers Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Worli, Lower Parel, Currey Road, Elphinstone Road and Saat Rasta, has recorded the highest number of cases (308).

Dharavi reported the first case on April 1, a 56-year-old garment shop owner, who succumbed to the infection. The civic authorities swung into action, targeting high-risk as well as low-risk contacts. By April 9, Dharavi recorded 17 positive cases. The BMC has created a total of 29 containment zones to restrict public movement in the area. “Cases are increasing day by day, but this is the result of our proactive search operation of high-risk contacts and testing methods. We have successfully tracked 1,381 high-risk contacts and 3,450 low-risk contacts to avoid further spread of the disease,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, G-North Ward (which covers the area). Around 2,184 people from Dharavi have been home quarantined, said officials. There are reports that people are not cooperating with the authorities, saying they are more afraid of losing their jobs.

The 240-hectare slum pocket has 850,000 residents and a population density of 66,000 per sqkm, making it one of the more cramped spaces in Mumbai, the world’s fifth most densely populated city.

Activists and health workers had expressed concerns over how social distancing is practically impossible in an area where an average of 10-12 people stay in each of 57,000 housing units measuring around 250 sq ft.

Following the G-South ward is the E ward (Byculla) with 125 cases, D ward (Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar) with 107 cases, M-East (Govandi, Mankhurd) with 86 cases, and H-East (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz) with 85 cases.

Considering the urgent need of hiring medical staff including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, ward boys and other paramedical staff, the BMC on Tuesday came up with a notification to fill up required posts on an urgent basis.