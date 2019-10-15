Did puja on Rafale jet as it was Dussehra: Rajnath Singh

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:28 IST

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he offered prayers to the Rafale jet because it was Dussehra.

“I offered my prayers to the jet because it was Dussehra and I was away from home. I couldn’t have found another weapon to worship on the auspicious day in Paris,” said Singh, at a public meeting in Charkop. “The prayers were also offered for the safety of the pilot who would drive it when need arises.”

Responding to the criticism, he said he did nothing wrong. “I perform shastra puja every year in my house. While in Paris I could not do that, so I thought why not worship the Rafale jet?”

Explaining why an ‘om’ was drawn on the jet, he said, “People who criticise this have no idea about Indian culture. Christians say ‘Amen’, Muslims say ‘Ameen’, so what’s wrong in ‘Om’?” “Our government is going ahead with the same supersonic speed that the Rafale jet travels, while on the other hand, the Congress-NCP is going down at a supersonic speed.”

He also hailed the government for scrapping Article 370. “If we would have not scrapped Article 370, something as important as the triple talaq bill would not be applicable there. We could not do injustice to them by not implementing it there,” he said.

Commenting on the economic slowdown, he said, “As the world faces global economic recession, India is the least affected country in this. Thanks to the foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, who framed policies which were ahead of time, we are the least affected.”

EC TALK

Hitendra Thakur, MLA and president of BVA, on Monday alleged there are 2 lakh bogus voters in Vasai “My party has proof of around 19,500 voters in Nalla Sopara alone. We have complained to the EC long ago, but no action has been taken,” said Thakur, blaming Sena candidate Pradeep Sharma . Meanwhile, the EC issued a show-cause notice to two candidates from Chandivali – Mohommad Imran Qureshi from AIMIM and Brijesh Tiwari from Lok Dal – for failing to submit expenditure details.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:28 IST