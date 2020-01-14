Direct access to Metro: Pvt developers can submit plans

mumbai

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:23 IST

Private developers, who are interested in direct access to the nearest Metro station, can submit detailed technical proposals to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), according to the policy released by the authority on Monday.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has so far received 12 bids from seven developers for Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), T2, Worli, Science Museum, and Acharya Atre Chowk stations.

MMRDA is looking to execute 12 Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by 2026. Together with Metro-1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) and Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), the state aims to develop a 337-km Metro network with over 225 stations.

According to the policy, MMRDA will examine the technical feasibility of the proposals and prepare a detailed cost

estimate. Use of the structures, however, will not be limited to those commuting to and from the private property, the policy states.

MMRDA will also have the right to exploit the commercial potential of these structures, it added.

For Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mandale), MMRDA and the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) have agreed on a plan to provide direct access to BDB at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

“Direct access is a worldwide concept that enables first and last mile connectivity to Metro stations,” an MMRDA official said, on condition of anonymity.

MMRDA joint metropolitan commissioner BG Pawar said, “We have framed a policy regarding direct connection to metro stations. It can be in the form of foot overbridges or connectors at the concourse level. The cost of the connector will have to be borne by the developer.”

Amruta Ponkshe, a Mumbai transport expert, said, “If the policy is followed, it will reduce last mile connectivity issues.”