e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Direct access to Metro: Pvt developers can submit plans

Direct access to Metro: Pvt developers can submit plans

mumbai Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:23 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Private developers, who are interested in direct access to the nearest Metro station, can submit detailed technical proposals to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), according to the policy released by the authority on Monday.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has so far received 12 bids from seven developers for Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), T2, Worli, Science Museum, and Acharya Atre Chowk stations.

MMRDA is looking to execute 12 Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by 2026. Together with Metro-1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) and Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), the state aims to develop a 337-km Metro network with over 225 stations.

According to the policy, MMRDA will examine the technical feasibility of the proposals and prepare a detailed cost
estimate. Use of the structures, however, will not be limited to those commuting to and from the private property, the policy states.

MMRDA will also have the right to exploit the commercial potential of these structures, it added.

For Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mandale), MMRDA and the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) have agreed on a plan to provide direct access to BDB at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

“Direct access is a worldwide concept that enables first and last mile connectivity to Metro stations,” an MMRDA official said, on condition of anonymity.

MMRDA joint metropolitan commissioner BG Pawar said, “We have framed a policy regarding direct connection to metro stations. It can be in the form of foot overbridges or connectors at the concourse level. The cost of the connector will have to be borne by the developer.”

Amruta Ponkshe, a Mumbai transport expert, said, “If the policy is followed, it will reduce last mile connectivity issues.”

top news
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
Oscar 2020 nominations: Phoenix, DiCaprio get Best Actor nods | Full list
Oscar 2020 nominations: Phoenix, DiCaprio get Best Actor nods | Full list
First case of deadly SARS-like virus found outside China, says UN
First case of deadly SARS-like virus found outside China, says UN
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News