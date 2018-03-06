Dismiss Prashant Paricharak, book him for sedition: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday staged a walkout after demanding dismissal of the BJP-backed Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak. Besides seeking his expulsion, the Sena legislators also asked the council to book him for sedition. Paricharak courted controversy after making derogatory comments about wives of army men in March 2017.

After the walkout, Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said, “Sena has been demanding his dismissal. The speaker gave a ruling that it is a matter of the Upper House and cannot be discussed in the Assembly. But it is in the national interest to dismiss [Paricharak] and file sedition charge against him.”

Prabhu added Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe, who was part of the 10-member committee to probe the incident, was against revoking Paricharak’s suspension.

Paricharak, who was suspended for 1.5 years in March 2017, had joked during an election campaign that soldiers posted at thSwapnil Rawal e borders distribute sweets on the birth of their babies although they have not gone home in a year.