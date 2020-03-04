e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Doctors to use social media to check spread of rumours

Doctors to use social media to check spread of rumours

mumbai Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:46 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Doctors registered with Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), which has approximately 1,40,000 members, have been asked to use social media to combat the spread of misinformation regarding coronavirus.

“We are in the process of sending ‘what the public needs to know about the virus’ and ‘what precautions to be taken’ to all the doctors through Whatsapp and emails.

Like a chain communication pattern, they will forward the message to their friends and patients,” said Dr Shivkumar Utture, president, MMC.

The Indian Medical Council has also issued new notices with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The general public doesn’t know that just by washing hands, the virus doesn’t get eliminated. A person needs to wash his/her hand at least for 20 seconds following six steps. So, through social media platforms, we are reaching people,” said Dr Parthiv Sanghvi, president IMA, Maharashtra. Doctors have urged people not to panic as the data from China, where the outbreak was first reported in December 2019, shows new cases and mortality rate may be controlled with timely intervention.

“There is a need to spread accurate information about the virus. People are hunting for N95 masks, but for the general public, surgical masks are enough as the droplets released from infected patients are too big to penetrate it,” said Dr Ramdeep Guleria, pulmonologist and director of All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi. In India, 28 people have tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus.

top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News