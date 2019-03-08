Dombivli woman pens cookbook in Braille

Forty-six year old Aishwarya Punekar from Dombivli is probably one of the few writers to publish a cookbook in Braille. Her book, Ruchipalat, was originally written in Marathi.

Punekar, who has been conducting cooking classes for more than seven years, said it was a family member who suggested her to publish a cookbook in Braille.

So far, she has distributed 90 copies of her book to institutes for blind in Dombivli, Thane Mumbai and Alandi.

“The suggestion came during a family function last year. Soon after, my aunt and I studied braille for a few months before launching the book in January 2018 at Alandi, which has a braille press. We initially printed 40 copies,” said Punekar.

After the book was launched, Punekar donated 30 copies to various organisations and schools for the visually impaired in Alandi.

“I didn’t know what to do with the remaining copies. Eventually, I decide to donate them all. One of my friends asked me to contact an NGO in Dombivli. I did and they helped me send the remaining copies to various schools in Dombivli, Thane and Mumbai. I had to print another 40 copies. In addition, I recently got order for 25 copies,” added Punekar.

The book is selling like hot cakes.

Anil Divate, 60, visually impaired retired bank employee and general secretary for Blind Welfare Progressive Foundation, Dombivli, said, it is rare to find a cookbook in Braille.

“Our members have given a positive feedback about the book,” he added.

Namrata Patkar, 58, a visually impaired who works at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), in Ghatkopar, said it is difficult to cook using regular cookbooks because a narrator is needed to read out the recipes. The book has helped her immensely.

“A cookbook in Braille gives us freedom to experiment and learn as per our convenience,” said Patkar, a resident of Kalyan and a member of Blind Welfare Progressive Foundation.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 00:33 IST