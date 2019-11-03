e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Dombivli women protest against water shortage

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:34 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Residents of Raju Nagar and Garibacha wada in Dombivli gathered outside the ward office of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), complaining about lack of water supply on Saturday.

The residents complained there was no water supply in their area after Diwali.

“Although it rained heavily, there is no water supply to our area. We women are unable to manage our household or even cook. This is not the first time we are complaining. The civic body has failed to address our issues,”said Ujwala More, 30, a resident of Raju Nagar, Dombivli.

“If water supply is not improved in eight days, we will stage a major protest against the civic body,”added More.

 A KDMC official said, “We are on the verge of improving water supply network.  We need more funds and we are working on it.”

top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News