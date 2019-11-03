Dombivli women protest against water shortage

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:34 IST

Residents of Raju Nagar and Garibacha wada in Dombivli gathered outside the ward office of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), complaining about lack of water supply on Saturday.

The residents complained there was no water supply in their area after Diwali.

“Although it rained heavily, there is no water supply to our area. We women are unable to manage our household or even cook. This is not the first time we are complaining. The civic body has failed to address our issues,”said Ujwala More, 30, a resident of Raju Nagar, Dombivli.

“If water supply is not improved in eight days, we will stage a major protest against the civic body,”added More.

A KDMC official said, “We are on the verge of improving water supply network. We need more funds and we are working on it.”