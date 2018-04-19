Domestic help and his aide rob 76-year-old in Mumbai, held

The Dindoshi police recently arrested two men for allegedly robbing a 76-year-old woman of Rs13.75 lakh at knife point at her penthouse in Goregaon (East).

According to police, the incident took place at around 3.40pm on Saturday.

The main accused Prakash Kamat, 30, had been working as a domestic helper with the family for past six to seven months. The other accused, Roshan Pandey, 31, plays supporting characters in Bhojpuri films.

Kamat made two sets of duplicate keys to the cupboard. When the 76-year-old member of the family was home alone, Kamat alerted Pandey, and showed him the way in from the terrace.

Pandey gagged the citizen, wrapped a scarf around her eyes, tied her up and put a knife to her neck. Both men wore masks.

They took the valuables they could find and fled. Kamat, after transferring the loot to his wife, alerted the police.

“Initially, we suspected something amiss about him. After further questioning, he confessed to the crime,” said Rajesh Pradhan, additional commissioner, north region.

Kamat and Pandey were arrested on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

“We have recovered valuables worth Rs10.50 lakh,” said Rajaram Vhanmane, senior police inspector, Kasturba marg police station.

“The duo has been remanded to police custody by a magistrate court for further probe,” said Ganesh Pawar, police inspector, crime, Dindishi police station.