e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Don’t delay NOCs for realty projects, BMC tells officials

Don’t delay NOCs for realty projects, BMC tells officials

mumbai Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:09 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Development Plan (DP) department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pulled up its officials over delays in uploading remarks or issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for real estate projects in the city.

The civic body has asked its officials to strictly follow the 24-hour deadline for giving remarks or NOC for procuring commencement certificates (CC) of the proposed construction site once an inspection is concluded, failing which action would be taken against them. BMC has also warned third-party consultants involved in assisting the civic body for the inspection to ensure that they give their remarks on the site inspection in 24 hours.

According to a BMC official, the process has been made online and is very transparent, but officials often do not give their comments or NOC within the stipulated time period or do not inspect the site on the system-generated dates, further delaying the process. A circular in this context was issued on December 30, 2019, asking the staff and third-party consultants to strictly adhere to the set deadline.

The circular issued by Vinod Chithore, chief engineer, Development Plan read, “It is expected that all concerned departments shall visit sites as per system-generated dates and upload their no-objection certificate (NOC) or remarks within 24 hours. The third-party consultants shall also remain present during the joint site inspection and upload remarks on the proposals by architects within 24 hours.”

The circular further stated, “All concerned are instructed to observe the date of joint site inspection scrupulously and inspect the site only on system- generated date. Non-observance of this will be viewed seriously and action deems fit will be initiated against the defaulters including the third-party consultants.”

Prior to 2015, when the online system was introduced, developers used to complain of delays in obtaining initial permissions to carry out construction work owing to delay in issuance of these remarks from BMC departments. However, later it was made mandatory for BMC officials to give NOCs or remarks within 24 hours after the inspection for initial construction. Arqam Shaikh, an architect, said, “The process is simple considering it is online, but there are times when all officials concerned are not available for inspection on the system-generated date or they do not upload comments or NOC within 24 hours, and this delays the process of getting CC. The BMC circular is a welcome step towards speedy approvals.”

top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News