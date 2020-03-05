Don’t fear, but take precautions, avoid Holi gatherings: CM

mumbai

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:54 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said no one in Maharashtra had tested positive for coronavirus. However, he urged everyone to take precautions, avoid large gatherings over the course of the next 10-odd days and limit Holi celebrations.

While addressing concerns raised by legislators from various parties in the Assembly, Thackeray said on Thursday, “There is no need to be afraid of the situation as of now. We don’t have a single coronavirus positive case in Maharashtra. But we will have to take all the precautions for next 8-10 days.” He also said the state would follow Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s example. The PM has said he will not participate in Holi celebrations this year.

“We also have to make Holi celebrations as limited as possible. After the swine flu outbreak, we avoided dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai,” Thackeray said, adding, “I pray coronavirus gets burnt in Holi’s fire.”

Thackeray assured everyone that the state was taking all necessary precautions to prevent an outbreak in Maharashtra. All private hospitals have been told to prepare isolation wards. All international passengers are being screened and five-star hotels have been instructed to test their guests. A new virology lab is also being planned in the Konkan.

“The government will undertake an awareness campaign about coronavirus where people will be informed of do’s and don’ts,” he further said. Thackeray also emphasised that N-95 masks – recommended by the World Health Organisation for medical staff only – were not needed by common people.

Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta held a video conference with all district collectors and divisional commissioners to review the preparations in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. “All the directives issued were related to preventive and precautionary measures. The chief secretary said there should be no rumours and people should not panic unnecessarily. We were asked to check that people are not overcharged for medicines,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane collector, adding that an awareness drive would be carried out soon, which would include advertisements in newspapers, cinemas, on local cable networks etc.