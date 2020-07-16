e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / DRI seizes 635kg cannabis worth ₹1 crore

DRI seizes 635kg cannabis worth ₹1 crore

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:14 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai zonal Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials with the help of their Nagpur unit seized 635kg of cannabis worth nearly ₹1 crore from a tempo and arrested three people in Nagpur on Wednesday. Investigations revealed that the consignment was being smuggled from Odisha and was set to be delivered either in Pune or Mumbai.

Acting on inputs, DRI officials intercepted the tempo which was escorted by another vehicle in which the accused were seated.

The three accused — Ishwar Jalinder Disale, Kiran Balu Sathe and Maruti Rajendra Jare — were moving ahead of the tempo to look for nakabandi so that they could timely divert the route.

The three arrested accused claimed they were involved in the racket for monetary gains. However, they did not reveal much information about the kingpin. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were remanded in judicial custody till July 29 by a Nagpur court.

“We are shocked how a group involved in drug smuggling was moving freely from one state to another during lockdown. This is not possible without influence. We are probing how they managed to pass through various police checks,” said an official part of the investigation.

Another official said they have recently seen an unusual trend of rise in instances of cannabis smuggling. Pune customs, too, seized huge quantity of cannabis recently.

Anti-narcotics agencies are looking into this trend and checking if the rise in demands of cannabis is due to unavailability of other drugs due to lockdown.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In