Drunk 30-year-old from Mumbai stones 60-year-old to death for refusing sex

The Talasari police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly smothering a 60-year-old woman to death with a boulder for refusing sex.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when the accused, Laxman Kharpade, 30, was returning drunk from a function at Govarshetpada in Talasari, Palghar district. On the way, he saw the woman, Lakmi Dhondade, sleeping on the verandah of a Zilla Parishad school.

“The accused demanded sex, but the woman said she was like his mother and scolded him,” said a Talasari police officer, requesting anonymity.

“Angry, Kharpade took out his leather belt and hit her. As she didn’t heed to his demand, he picked up a boulder and smothered her to death. He then disposed of the body in a desolate spot and tried to flee, but locals caught him and handed him over to us.”

Kharpade has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. “The boulder has been sent for forensic analysis. We are awaiting the post-mortem report,” said the official.