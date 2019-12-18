e-paper
Mumbai News / Drunk driver drags traffic constable 150m, arrested

Drunk driver drags traffic constable 150m, arrested

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:53 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
A 25-year-old drunk motorist was arrested by Navghar police on Monday, for allegedly dragging a traffic constable who was deployed near Mulund toll plaza 150 metres to avoid being penalised for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Around 11pm on Monday, the accused, identified as Prathamesh Maharao, a Thane resident, was driving his car while in a drunk state. Near the Mulund toll plaza, he was flagged down by constable Balaji Doiphode.

Doiphode asked Maharao to roll down his window and blow into the breath analyser. Maharao did as he was instructed and when the test came out positive, the constable asked him to show his driving license.

Maharao asked his friend in the passenger seat, to take his driving license out of the glove compartment. While the constable was distracted, Maharao accelerated his car. Doiphode’s hand got stuck in the vehicle and he was dragged on the road.

The accused did not stop the car and dragged Diophode nearly 150 metres. Maharao hit Doiphode on his hand after which the constable fell on the highway.

A motorcyclist rushed the constable to Veer Savarkar Hospital. Doiphode’s colleagues informed the control room and shared Maharao’s car registration number following which he was arrested from Thane.

“We registered a first information report (FIR) against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Motor Vehicle Act,” said Pushkraj Suryavanshi, senior inspector Navghar police station.

