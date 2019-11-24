Drunk slum dweller held for molesting lawyer at Juhu

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:52 IST

A 26-year-old slum dweller was arrested by Juhu police for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old lawyer on Saturday night. Following the attack, the lawyer alerted the police control room and the accused was caught before he could flee.

According to Juhu police, the incident took place around 8.30pm on NS Road, while the complainant and three friends were standing and talking on the footpath. The complainant was speaking on the phone when the accused, Mukesh Jadhav, a resident of nearby Nehru Nagar slum, touched her legs.

The victim, who was wearing denim shorts, screamed and shouted at him. Jadhav then touched her legs again. One of her friends who saw this rushed to help and pushed Jadhav away. The friend told the police that Jadhav was reeking of alcohol.

The complainant then called on the police helpline (100) and the control room alerted Juhu police station. A patrolling police van rushed to the spot and Jadhav was arrested. A first information report (FIR) was registered against him under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for molestation.

“We have arrested the accused. He was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody,” said Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector, Juhu police station. Another officer said that Jadhav does not have a criminal record and claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he molested the woman.