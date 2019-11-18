Duo who assaulted OLA driver sent to police custody

mumbai

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:20 IST

The RCF Police on Sunday produced in court two persons who were arrested for assaulting an OLA driver and breaking a beer bottle on his head. The fight, which took place on October 31, started when the accused stubbed a cigarette on the glass window of the victim’s car. When the victim confronted them, the duo assaulted him.

The police said the two arrested accused are identified as Narendra alias Taklaya Vishnu Shinde, 19, and Jay Ashok Jadhav, 21. “Jadhav was arrested on November 14, while Shinde was arrested on November 16. Both were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the complainant, Pravin Pandagale (32), a resident of Vashi Naka area in Chembur, is a driver by profession who used to drive his brother’s car (MH 03 BC 6814). The incident took place on October 31, when Pandagale parked his car in front of a tea stall near RCF gate number one to have tea at 7pm after completing his day. “As soon as he parked his car, Shinde stubbed the cigarette butt on the glass window of Pandagale’s car. When Shinde confronted them about this, they started an argument. Later, as Pandagele was about to leave, around four people stopped his car and assaulted him. They broke a beer bottle on his head and injured him,” a police officer said.

The RCF police registered a case under Sections 323, 324, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

