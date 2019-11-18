e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Duo who assaulted OLA driver sent to police custody

mumbai Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The RCF Police on Sunday produced in court two persons who were arrested for assaulting an OLA driver and breaking a beer bottle on his head. The fight, which took place on October 31, started when the accused stubbed a cigarette on the glass window of the victim’s car. When the victim confronted them, the duo assaulted him.

The police said the two arrested accused are identified as Narendra alias Taklaya Vishnu Shinde, 19, and Jay Ashok Jadhav, 21. “Jadhav was arrested on November 14, while Shinde was arrested on November 16. Both were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the complainant, Pravin Pandagale (32), a resident of Vashi Naka area in Chembur, is a driver by profession who used to drive his brother’s car (MH 03 BC 6814). The incident took place on October 31, when Pandagale parked his car in front of a tea stall near RCF gate number one to have tea at 7pm after completing his day. “As soon as he parked his car, Shinde stubbed the cigarette butt on the glass window of Pandagale’s car. When Shinde confronted them about this, they started an argument. Later, as Pandagele was about to leave, around four people stopped his car and assaulted him. They broke a beer bottle on his head and injured him,” a police officer said.

The RCF police registered a case under Sections 323, 324, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

.

top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
2 event management firm staff arrested for showing girl nude photos
2 event management firm staff arrested for showing girl nude photos
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News