Eastern Freeway joyride turns fatal for 2 students, 1 injured

A joyride to Mumbai turned fatal for two college students while the third sustained serious injuries after the man driving the car fell asleep on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday morning, and rammed into an iron railing.

21-year-old Rishabh Jain, who was pursuing architecture from a college in Panvel, and his 20-year-old hostel mate Pranit Shah, an engineering student from Khopoli, died on the spot. The third roommate, identified as 20-year-old Abhijeet Jain, suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital.

Abhijeet, who gave his statement to the police, said that after the final day of their examinations, the trio had hired a car to come to Mumbai. They left from their hostel in Belapur at 9pm, and drove around Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, and the Gateway of India. At around 3.30am, they decided to head back to their hostel.

Pranit was driving the car and lost control of the vehicle after he dozed off at around 4.45am.

“He rammed into the iron railing at a high speed and it pierced through the car’s wind shield,” said Trupti Takawle, police sub-inspector at Wadala TT police station. Takawle said that the incident happened near Lodha Ajmera project near Chembur.

“All the three were first taken to Sion Hospital where Rishabh and Pranit were declared dead on arrival,” said Takawle. Abhijeet is receiving treatment for his injuries but is in stable condition. Blood samples of all three persons have been sent to the forensic science laboratory to check if they were under the influence of alcohol.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 00:05 IST