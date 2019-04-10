EC raids Khar workshop, seizes BJP campaign material

Acting on a complaint by the Maharashtra Congress, a flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday raided a workshop in Khar, claiming the campaign material of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was being printing illegally. While the police are likely to register a complaint, the BJP said nothing was done illegally and it was ready to face any action.

Leaders of the state Congress accompanied the flying squad to the workshop where electronic cards, with audio clips on air strikes, were allegedly being manufactured. The Congress alleged the seized material was worth ₹6 crore. “We believe the owner allowed the BJP to use their premises. The party didn’t take permission from the EC. They didn’t give information on the material, which is mandatory as per the rules,” said Sachin Sawant, Congress general secretary and spokesperson.

Sawant said the BJP was using the reference of the defence forces in its election campaign, in violation of the code of conduct.

BJP spokesperson Atul Bhatkhalkar said the party has not violated code of conduct. “The allegations are baseless,” he said.

COMPLAINTS AND ACTION

Meanwhile, acting on the Congress’s complaint, the EC served notices to producers of serials that had allegedly inserted information related to schemes launched by the Modi government. “Action will be taken against them if they fail to respond within 24 hours,” said Dilip Shinde, additional chief electoral officer, Maharashtra.

A Bombay high court (HC) lawyer, Dharmendra Mishra, has filed a complaint with the EC alleging Mumbai Congress president and candidate from Mumbai South Milind Deora spread false information against the Shiv Sena to affect the election outcome, in violation of the code of conduct.

Milind Deora was not available for a comment.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 13:59 IST