ED questions Shetty in Iqbal Mirchi case

mumbai

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:54 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Sudhakar Shetty, chairman of Sahana Group of Companies, in connection with a money-laundering case against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

ED officers had earlier said that Shetty owns four of the 79 firms used to siphon off ₹12,773 crore from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) through one lakh fictitious customers. Ed had also conducted a search at Shetty’s residence, but the developer was not there.

An officer confirmed to HT that Shetty was questioned. This is the first time that Shetty has been questioned in the case.

Shetty did not respond to HT’s calls and messages on Tuesday night following his questioning.

According to ED, DHFL allegedly extended loans to Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, which routed money to Mirchi. ED has arrested DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in relation to the probe.