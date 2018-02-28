ED seeks non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Tuesday sought a non-bailable warrant against diamond merchant Nirav Modi in connection with the money laundering case registered after the Rs11,400-crore PNB fraud.

The agency moved the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act as Modi failed to honour the three summons issued to him to appear before them for investigation.

ED’s lawyer Hiten Venegaokar said the agency first issued summons to Modi on February 15, to which he responded on February 16 expressing difficulty in appearance. The second summons was issued through an email on February 17, asking him to appear on February 22. “Replying to the said summons, Modi pleaded that he is out of the country for business purposes. He admitted he has been suffering losses in reply to the second summons,” Venegaokar said.

The ED issued again the third summons on February 22, asking him to appear on February 26. However, he failed to appear, following with the agency moved a plea for non-bailable warrant.

“He has been evading appearing before the agency and directing the agency on how to conduct the investigation. This cannot be permitted,” Venegaokar said. He said Modi has, in none of the replies, denied the allegations made against him. “In fact, he has admitted that that he has been suffering losses and prayed that he is trying to sort things out,” the ED counsel said.

As the arguments of the ED got over, Modi’s lawyer Anshul Agrawal came to oppose the ED’s plea. Agrawal was, however, questioned on the locus for appearing on behalf of Modi. The court asked him to first explain how he can argue on behalf of Modi, when Modi has not signed any document directing him to represent him.

The case is now scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ED has moved letters rogatory (LRs) to obtain information on the overseas businesses and assets of Modi in seven countries. The agency has sought assistance from countries, including Japan, France, Malasia, Rasia, China, Armania.