Edu think tank to hold its first meeting today

mumbai Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:06 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
The Maharashtra education department, on Wednesday, has announced the formation of a think tank to generate suggestions concerning the policies and initiatives in schools.

The members will include 40 experts comprising senior educationists, retired government officers, members of reputed NGOs working in the field of education and teachers. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the initiative soon after taking over as a minister.

The first meeting of this think tank will be held at the Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar hill today (February 29). “The idea is to get valuable inputs on how existing issues can be tackled, and if new initiatives can be introduced. All the members are experienced in their respective fields and thus their suggestions are important,” said an official from the education department.

Vikram Adsul, a national award-winning teacher from Ahmednagar who is a member of the think tank said, “It’s a good thing that teachers have got due representation in the think tank. We are hoping to see many positive initiatives in future.”

Principals from across the city, however, were upset that they were not included in this project. “Principals, private schools and parents are not invited to be a part of this think tank. This is not a good sign, as these are people who work with schools daily. We will have a meeting to discuss what needs to be done of we disagree with certain suggestions made by the think tank,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principals Association.

Recently, the education department has taken two major decisions in school education - of scrapping the state’s international board, and of making Marathi compulsory in all schools across the state.

