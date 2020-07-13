Education department set to train 40,000 teachers for online learning

mumbai

As schools across the state have started their new academic year from June 15, the state education department has decided to train teachers in using various teaching tools for online learning.

In a recent circular, the department announced that the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) would train about 40,000 teachers of government and aided schools across the state in the first phase of training. “In the first phase, priority will be given to teachers from aided schools and junior colleges. The training will later be extended to teachers from private unaided schools,” reads the circular. Teachers who wish to enrol for the training in the first phase have to send their details to the department by July 16.

The department has also planned to set up Google classrooms for every school free of cost. Officials at the education department said that training all the teachers and setting up online classrooms would bring in some consistency. Currently, schools in the state are using the means available to them for online teaching. “This is a new challenge for all of us, but we are prepared to overcome issues and ensure continuous learning for all students,” said an official.

Teachers said that while the training is a welcome move, some steps also need to be taken to ensure good internet connectivity to students as well as teachers. “Currently, students and teachers are both struggling to get good connectivity. Not all students can afford internet. Some provision needs to be in place for those who cannot,” said the teacher from a civic school.