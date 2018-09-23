Elderly denied wheelchair service by airline staff over ‘heavy’ bags

A 59-year-old wheelchair passenger was forced to walk through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after a wheelchair attendant refused to assist her citing her overweight hand baggage on Thursday.

Farzana Fazelbhoy, who had been to Los Angeles on May 29, said she was returning to Mumbai on September 20, and was a registered as a wheelchair passenger for the flight. After the Bandra resident landed at the airport at 1am via Lufthansa LH 756 flight , she was denied a wheelchair by an attendant.

“The attendant picked up my carry-on luggage and asked another attendant if my handbag was 7kg. The attendant said it’s probably about 8-9kg. Then he asked me if the purse I was carrying was also mine and I said yes.I was shocked when he said that I have exceeded the amount of hand baggage and it would not be possible for them to give me wheelchair assistance.”

The passenger said she suffers from an acute knee joint condition that does not allow her to walk long distances in airports. She said that as she was the last passenger there was no one else to complain to and she had to walk the complete distance out.

Lufthansa spokesperson said, “We are sorry to hear about Ms Farzana Fazelbhoy’s experience in Mumbai. At this point, we are investigating the incident to ensure comprehensive understanding relating to all parties involved. We will contact Ms Fazelbhoy directly in order to complete the investigation.”

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 06:08 IST