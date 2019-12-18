e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Enrolment in BMC schools drops 59% since 2009’

‘Enrolment in BMC schools drops 59% since 2009’

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Annual enrolment in Class 1 at schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dropped by 59% in the last ten years — from 67,477 in 2009-2010 to 27,918 in 2018-19.

To make the matter worse, 257 BMC schools have shut down in the last decade, including 41 in the last academic year, the highest ever, revealed the ‘State of Municipal Education in Mumbai’ report released by Praja Foundation on Tuesday.

“Ironically, all this is happening, when municipal budgets have grown from ₹50,586 spent per student in 2014-15 to ₹60,878 in 2018-19. Even the retention rates of students studying in BMC schools show a disturbing trend,” said Nitai Mehta, managing trustee, Praja Foundation.

The retention rate in BMC schools was at 90.5% in the 2010-11 academic year whereas the same figure stands at a mere 22.3% in 2018-19. “For every 100 students that were enrolled in Class 1 in BMC schools, only 22 of them stay in school till class 10,” said Mehta. He added that results of a household survey that was commissioned to Hansa Research revealed that 87% respondents wanted to switch their children to private schools due to reasons like better health facilities, first aid, stationery and clean toilets.

The report also highlighted the work of the School Management Committees (SMCs), with the participation of teachers, parents, headmasters, education experts as well as elected representatives of local authorities to overlook basic functioning of the BMC schools. These SMCs have to meet at least once a month and the BMC councillors, elected by the corporation, raise issues regularly.

The survey, however, reveals how 74% councillors did not attend a single meeting in 2018-19 and out of those who attended the meetings, 167 councillors didn’t ask a single question on education in the same period.

A total of 185 BMC schools in the city were found to be running with 100 or above students while 56 schools had 20 or fewer students and are thus on the verge of merging into other schools. It has come to light that the enrolment in English schools that are under the public-private partnerships increased between 15-18% while the drop-out rate in such schools also seems to have dropped in the last three years.

“Data shows how taxpayers’ money is going down the drains if the education system doesn’t improve. Most importantly, we are depriving young children of education and a good future,” added Mehta.

top news
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News