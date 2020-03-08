Exhibitions planned to display innovative teaching practices

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:44 IST

In order to encourage schools across the state to innovate their teaching methods and to get better learning outcomes, the education department has asked each taluka in the state to hold an exhibition wherein innovative practices in teaching will be displayed for adoption by other schools.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the department announced that such an exhibition would be held in every taluka by March 16.

“Nearly 25-30 such stalls would be selected and will be given a chance to display their innovations in the exhibition. Of these, five best innovations will be selected for the district level and will be later displayed at the district level exhibition. While an amount of ₹50,000 has been reserved for the exhibition in each taluka, ₹3 lakh has been reserved per district for the purpose of the exhibition,” read the circular. A few themes have also been listed under which schools can develop their ideas. These include ways to improve learning outcomes, solutions to reduce the weight of schoolbags, harnessing solar energy in schools etc.

A few teachers had earlier raised concerns about the department not organising Shikshanachi Wari, a similar initiative started by the previous government. Officials from the department, however, said that this exhibition is on the same lines but the effort is taken to decentralise it so that even the remotest schools can participate.