Experts caution against increasing intake in IITs

The proposal of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) to increase the intake capacity of premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) by 1,000 in the upcoming year has attracted mixed reactions. While IIT aspirants see this as an opportunity to bag more chances at an institute of their choice, experts are unsure about the move especially since most of the newer IITs are still functioning from temporary campuses, with less than the required number of permanent faculty members.

At present, IIT-Jammu is functioning out of two separate campuses in Jammu -- in Jagti, Nagrota and in Janipur. However, the plan is to bring together all students and faculty under one roof in Jagti. As if finding qualified teachers and accommodating all students on campus was not problematic enough for the IITs, several institutes are also facing problems in finding the right candidates due to the location.

Dinesh Pandya, dean, administration, IIT-Jammu shared how most teachers are reluctant to pursue a career in Jammu. “Despite this problem, we have managed to fill 95% teaching positions. Twenty out of 24 faculty positions are in place, and by the time the next batch confirms their admission, we hope to double the faculty strength,” he said.

Similarly, IIT-Bhilai, which was inaugurated in August 2016, has no campus and is functioning from inside the campus of Government Engineering College in Sejbahar located on the outskirts of Raipur. The temporary campus has two professors and 16 assistant professors while the total number of students on campus is 240. The standard student-teacher ratio in IITs is 10:1 and IIT-Bhillai has been depending on professors from IIT-Hyderabad to make up for the lack of permanent teachers.

The institute’s assistant registrar (administration), Ashok Kumar Gupta said, “Work on the IIT-Bhillai campus will start in August and we hope to get the campus ready and functioning by 2021.”

(*With inputs from Bhopal, Jammu and New Delhi)